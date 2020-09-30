Howard D. “Don” Rant, Jr. passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia at the age of 77.
Don was born May 3, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Colonel Howard D. Rant, Sr. and Marie Pickens Rant into a family that would grow to include two sisters and one brother. As with most military families, they relocated several times, but Don spent his early childhood in San Antonio, Texas until the Air Force gave orders to move to Nagoya and then on to Tokyo, Japan in 1957. Returning to the United States in 1960, the family put down roots in Springfield, Virginia where Don graduated from Annandale High School that same year. Upon graduation, he attended George Mason University and then spent six years serving in the United States Air Force. His thirty-year professional career was spent working for the Central Intelligence Agency where he retired in 1998 as a Logistics Officer.
For those who knew Don, you could depend on fact filled discussions on several topics that he had taken a keen interest in exploring. An avid reader with a sharp intellect, his love for both the Civil War and World War II led to conversations around his other interests of military aircraft and vintage guns. A collector of sorts, his knowledge of the finer points of guns of any make, model or country of origin would weave its way into more conversations than you would have expected. Classic cars were another of Don’s passionate interests and a spirited debate would often ensue when discussing the best engines, transmissions or body styles of the times. Although not particularly handy, his collection of tools would have suggested otherwise.
Reminiscing about his childhood adventures in Japan or the state of Texas always led to great storytelling and maybe even a strong opinion or two. He was particularly fond of Port Aransas, Texas where he and his family had vacationed when he was a child and where he and his wife of 50 years Becky Lucas Rant had continued that tradition until his passing.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Marie Rant and his sisters Patricia Ann Rant and Mariana N. Kiesel. He’s survived by his wife Becky of Warrenton, Virginia, his daughter Amy Rant Miller, son in law Mike and granddaughters Isabella, Olivia and Sydney Miller of Leesburg, Virginia, as well as his younger brother James Edward Rant of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by a cousin, Deanna McCollum, Houston, TX and a nephew, Jeremy Kiesel and niece, Jennifer Kiesel both of San Antonio, TX.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that any donations that honor Don’s life be made to the Salvation Army of Warrenton P.O. Box 3474 Warrenton,Virginia 20188. A Memorial Gathering is planned for Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4-5pm with a brief Memorial Service to follow at 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia as well as a family memorial in Port Aransas, Texas at a later date. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
