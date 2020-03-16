Horst Oscar Heisrath, 86 of Warrenton died March 13, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville. He was born December 19, 1933 in East Prussia to the late Oskar and Frieda Heisrath.
He is predeceased by his wife Anneliese Martha Heisrath. He is survived by his children Martin Heisrath, Edgar D. Heisrath, Janet Heisrath – Evans, and Karen Heisrath- Suter, and one sister Orpha Ahlers, in addition 5 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 from 7 to 8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA , 20186.
A Funeral will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Road, Warrenton, VA 20187.
Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.