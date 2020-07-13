Herman Gray Jennings passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020 surrounded and supported by
family who loved him dearly. He was 87 years old.
Born in Naruna, VA on December 8, 1932 to Fay and William Jennings, he joined the Air Force in 1952
and served the country he loved for 4 years before joining Capital Airlines, which later became United
Airlines. He worked as a Radio and Electronics Technician and was a dedicated and faithful employee of
United Airlines for 38 years before retiring in 1994. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his
loving wife MaryAnn, working in his yard, and enjoying time with his grandchildren who also loved
spending time with him.
Herman and MaryAnn lived in Wauconda, Illinois for 23 years where they raised a wonderful family
before relocating to Catlett, VA in 1992. Herman loved living in Virginia and was proud of his roots. He
was a true southern gentleman, reserved and conservative while willing to lend a hand to anyone in
need.
In addition to Mary Ann, his beloved wife of 57 years, Herman is also survived by his daughters Denise
Jennings and Jessica Griffin, his son-in-law John Griffin, and his grandchildren Meghan and Stephen
Griffin. Herman is predeceased by his daughter, Mary Leigh Jennings, his parents, and his brothers
Addison, Malcolm, and Tillman Jennings, and his sister Willie Callahan.
The family will receive friends and well-wishers at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave.,
Warrenton, VA 20186 on Wednesday, July 15 from 6-8 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend a
graveside service in Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA on Thursday July 16
starting at 10:30 AM.
The family also wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice Care and their wonderful
staff who provided invaluable comfort during Herman’s final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.