Herbert William Day, Jr., 79, was born on August 13, 1942 and went to his Heavenly home on July 31, 2022. He was at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born and raised in Catlett, Virginia.
Affectionately known as Herb, Herbie, Daddy and Granddaddy, he was preceded in death by his parents, Katharine Weaver Day and Herbert William Day Sr. Herb is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Fitzwilliam Day and his children Kimberly Hancock (Robbie), Jennifer Hovest (Doug), Thomas Day (Melissa) and nine grandchildren; Brynn, Tyler, Kate, Autumn, Shannon, TJ, Landon, Trent and Madison. He is also survived by his loving, devoted brother and lifelong best friend, John S. Day.
Herb spent many years and retired twice from Prince William County Schools supervising the maintenance department and building of schools. He was a Reservist in the National Guard. He was a loving and dedicated husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors; riding four wheelers, cutting down trees, mowing grass and helping out his neighbors. Everyone could always count on him and was considered a friend.
Grandaddy loved nothing more than being with his grandchildren, dancing in the kitchen or at a family wedding, and telling stories of the good ole’ days. He enjoyed writing poetry, watching John Wayne classics and listening to old country radio.
We will always remember his calm presence, incredible hugs, and patient and loving influence. Anyone that knew him truly loved him and was a blessing to him. He will be terribly missed.
Funeral arrangements were not complete at presstime. Please call Moser Funeral Home (540)347-3431 for further information.
