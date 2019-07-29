Henry N. Woolman lll, at age 87, left this life on July 27th, peacefully, at his home with his wife Marcia. Hank was well known and respected in the Middleburg/The Plains area among the fox hunting and fly-fishing communities, as he was well known for being a Joint MFH for the Orange County Hunt in the mid-sixties. After losing the fingers on his right hand in a farming accident, he returned to hunting at the bidding of Eve Fout to be the Honorary Huntsman for the MOC Beagles (Pony Club) for 22 years, assisting in nurturing many future fox hunters. Hank was also a Hound Show Judge for over 30 years. He was well known for his handmade bamboo flyrods and hand tied flies in his Middleburg Outdoorsman Shop. For some 20 years he donated a bamboo fly rod as a fund raiser to the Rapidan Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which he founded in the late 1970s. From their summer home in Silver Gate, MT, in his retired years, he was a fishing guide in Yellowstone Park for ten years.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Marcia, sister Joan Glenn of Glenmore, PA, two sons Michael ((VA) and Andy Woolman (CA), while oldest son Henry IV predeceased him. Other surviving family are five grandchildren; Hank Woolman V (VA), Katie Woolman (VA), and Daniel Woolman (CO), Bethany and Paige Woolman, (CA), also four great grandchildren. Hank was a native of suburban Philadelphia, attended Episcopal Academy, Amherst College in Pre-Med, and an additional degree in Agriculture from Penn State. Fox hunting and cattle farming brought him to Virginia where he enjoyed a full and productive life.
Hank was a lineal decedent and member of The Society of the Cincinnati, a Life Member of Trout Unlimited, and a relative of John Woolman, a founder of the Quaker Congregation of Philadelphia. His family history includes having a fishing cabin in Pennsylvania where his family’s summer camp has existed for 110 years.
Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. Date and time in September TBD. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations in Hank’s name to Trout Unlimited in Alexandria, VA or Heartland Hospice in Warrenton, VA.
