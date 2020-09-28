Henry Lee Colvin, age 75, passed peacefully at his home in Warrenton, VA, on Friday, September 25th, 2020. He was born in Catlett, VA on March 30th, 1945, son of the late John William & Lillie Irene Colvin.
Henry proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years. After spending over 20 years installing carpet, he founded Colvin Floors, Inc. He deeply loved God, his family, friends and country. It didn’t take long for anyone he met to quickly form a friendship. He was a loving and generous soul. His kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed by so many.
Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Claudia Cay Colvin; two loving children, Henry Shane Colvin & his wife, Jill of Culpeper, VA and Elizabeth Irene Colvin of Warrenton; devoted brother, William Dale Colvin of Catlett, VA; and cherished granddaughter, Caroline Cay Colvin, also of Warrenton.
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his sister Lillie Marie (Colvin) Kyhl.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held in the Moser funeral home chapel on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 10 am followed by interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research hospital. Online condolences may be at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
