Helena Pereira Mello, age 82, of Bristow, Virginia passed away on June 2nd, 2022. She was born December 20th, 1939 in Fall River, Massachusetts where she met and married her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert Anthony Mello (who passed away in 2019).
She is survived by their five children, Karen Burton (Gideon); Robert Mello (Molly); David Mello (Melissa); Tony Mello (Gail); Jennifer Lovell (Chuck); their 22 grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; her sister, Norma Atkinson, and devoted niece, Sara Fiotto. Throughout the family’s years in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, Helena’s vibrant personality and zest for life made her easy to love and a delight to be near. She was a fierce champion of her children and grandchildren, shouting from the sidelines of endless sporting events and enthusiastically applauding at dance competitions, music recitals, and theater productions. She combined creativity and kindness as she prepared Portuguese food or knit blankets and sweaters for loved ones. A woman of faith and constant service, Helena honored her Catholicism throughout her life and supported her children and grandchildren in their beliefs. She was a devoted spouse, and (along with her late husband) a friend to all who were lucky enough to to fall within the range of her generous spirit. Her memory will always be treasured by her large family and many friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 10th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the St. John’s Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St, Warrenton, Virginia 20186, followed by interment at St. Peter Catholic Church cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in the name of Helena Mello to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding Foundation (JDRF.org).
