Helen Scott Wine, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Brookside Health and Rehab in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Peyton Embry officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wine was born on October 24, 1940 in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late James Scott and Kate Elkins Scott Partlowe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wine; son, Harry Russell Henry Jr.; granddaughter, Tea Rae Henry and brother, James Norwood Scott.
She retired in 1993 as the head custodian for Warren County Public Schools.
Survivors include her three daughters, Tammy Lee Henry of Middletown, Virginia, Brenda Lee Jenkins (David) of Bealeton and Mary Lee Henry of Middletown; two sisters, Marrley Brown of Front Royal and Barbara Costello of Front Royal and four grandchildren, Katie (Lee), Stacey, Adam and Aaron (Ashley).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Jenkins, Lee Butler, Jenesis Cruz Ramirez, Steven Butler, James McGee, and Romeo Toledo Ruiz.
