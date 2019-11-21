Helen Marie Mayhugh Moore, 93, of The Plains, VA, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, 14 November 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 13, 1926, at home in Greenwich, VA. She graduated from Marshall High School and after graduation she was married on 15 December 1945.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Herman Moore; her parents – P.B. and Nettie Mayhugh; two sisters – Betty Kirby and Ruby Hodgson and three brothers – Joseph (Sonny), Ronald (Ronnie), and Herbert (Dick) Mayhugh.
Helen was a lifelong member of The Plains Baptist Church where she has been involved in many aspects to include being a member of the flower committee, teaching Sunday School for various age groups and working with the youth missionary clubs, including the Girl's Auxiliary. Helen will always be remembered for her love of God, friends, and her family.
Helen is dearly loved, missed and survived by her two daughters Phyllis A. Snipes and Sandra K. Owens (Jimmy); and her three granddaughters, Lisa S. Lunceford, Kathy A. (Tony) Vincent, and Jamie L. Owens (Chris Evans); her great grandchildren – Nathan Lunceford (Taylor), Sierra Smarr, Kyle Vincent and Brianna Evans; three (3) great-great grandchildren, Mason McDowell, Noah Lunceford and Weston Lunceford; son-in-law Wayne Snipes, three (3) brothers – John Philip Mayhugh of Glendale, AZ; Shirley (Connie) Mayhugh, Haymarket, VA, and Mike (Florence) Mayhugh, Richardsville, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, 24 November 2019, at Moser’s Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA, from 1 – 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bealeton, VA. A reception will be held afterward at the Marshall Ruritan building in Marshall, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s name may be made to The Plains Baptist Church, The Plains, VA, or to Heartland Hospice at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/.
Online condolences mat be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
