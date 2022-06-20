Helen Lois Coppage Wine, 98, was born to the late Luther M. and Annie Elizabeth Coppage in Little Washington, Virginia on December 11, 1923. She was called to her heavenly home on Friday, June 17, 2022. At age 5 she moved with her family (sisters, Mabel, Reva, Dorothy and Hilda) to Marshall Orchard where her father was the manager.. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1940 and married Armistead Fairfax Wine in 1946 .Her eldest, Cathy Wine was born in Winchester. Lois lived most of her life in Marshall, except for 10 years in Fredericksburg, where her two youngest, Patsy and David Wine were born.
While raising her three children in Marshall, Lois was active in the Methodist Church, serving as the Youth Choir Director for several years. She was room mother for many classes in Marshall schools and volunteered in the PTA. Lois was a founding member of the Rescue Squad and a member of the Marshall Ruritan Club. With her husband she started and ran Wine Electric and Mutual Electric. Lois and Armistead obtained their realtor licenses and owned and operated Fauquier Realty for many years. Lois retired and sold Fauquier Realty when she was 85 years old.
Lois is survived by her three children, sons-in-law, Glenn Kirby, Jim Bergin, and daughter-in-law, Becky Wine; her 8 grandchildren, Stephanie, Stuart, Ed, Eric, Kristina, Matthew, Alicia, and Daniel; her 26 great grandchildren, Kyra, Quin, Ava, Joy, Kai, Luke, Jack, Koa, Thomas, Jocelyn, Connor, Finn, Chloe, Wade, Jacob, Ethan, Julia, Colin, Caleb, Cohen, Wesley, Audrey, Averie, Asher, Eliana, Oliver, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois’ family thanks caregivers, Dawn Owens and Patricia Abrokwa, for the loving care they provided during her last years. Her family also appreciates the excellent care of Promedica Hospice during the past year.
