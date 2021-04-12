Helen Frazier Gray, age 86, a resident of The Plains, VA passed away on April 7, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. She was a receptionist in Home Health for many years. She was a resident of Ada, VA for fifty years until her marriage to George Beavers. A member of Belvoir Assembly of God. She was preceded in death by her first husband, "Buck" Harry E. Gray and her second husband, George L. Beavers; a son, Jerry Gray, Sr. and a daughter, Pamela Jeanette Gray; a daughter-in-laws Emma Gray, Beth and Sonya Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Millie Carroll of Marshall, Doug Gray of Marshall, John Gray of Murray, KY, Kay Schultz of Midlothian, VA, Mark Gray of Stephen City, Jerry Gray, Jr. of Locust Grove, VA; fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 11-12pm at Moser Funeral Home with a service at 12pm. A graveside will follow at Ada Cemetery Marshall, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
