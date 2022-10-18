Helen Dorothy Steensma, 88, of Weems, Virginia went to be with our Lord October 16, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stuart Steensma; four sons, George Steensma (Mary), Russell Steensma (Barbara) , Stuart Steensma, Jr. (Michele); son-in-law, Inge Boen and Richard Steensma (Christy); 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Boen and her brother, Russell Larson.
She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She had an abiding faith in God and instilled in her children the importance of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and to always love and encourage one another.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a. m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Ships, P. O. Box 2020, Garden Valley, TX 75771 or Wesley Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 70 Faith Circle, Weems, VA 22576.
