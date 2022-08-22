Haywood Sharp, 87, of Warrenton, VA, passed August 17, 2022. He was born on November 10, 1934.
Haywood is survived by his wife, Alfreda L. Sharp of Warrenton, VA; three sons: Kevin H. (Sharon) Sharp of Bristow, VA, Daron A. (Cassandra) Sharp of College Park, MD, Dionne A. (Zuelaka) Sharp of Fredericksburg, VA; one brother, Martin E. (Nellie) Sharp of Warrenton, VA; four sisters: Christine Clarissa Baltimore of Warrenton, VA, Virginia Butler of Warrenton, VA, Barbara Jean Piper of Warrenton, VA, Edna French of Leesburg, VA; and 9 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 11am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 PM at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Rev. Edward L. Gray Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Warrenton Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chandler and the Warrenton Fresenius Dialysis Center for their dedicated service to Haywood while he was under their care.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
