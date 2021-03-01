Harvey W. Ortmyer
On February 12, 2021, Harvey Ortmyer, formerly a long time resident of Bristerburg, passed away in Spring Hill, Florida. Harvey was 76 years young and leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Carole Ortmyer, and his brother, David Orymyer of Spring Hill. He also leaves behind his three grown children; daughters, Wendy Merwin of Midland, Stacey Edwards of Sumerduck; son, Rodney Ortmyer, recently of Spring Hill, Florida. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Samantha, Caitlyn, Brooke, Hunter and Wesley, and four great-grandchildren. We will miss him forever.
Carole & Harvey, their story.
I met Harvey when I was six years old and he was eight years old. His parents moved into our post World War II housing development. My mother was born and raised in Australia and a neighbor told my mother about another Australian lady who just moved into a house five blocks from us. They met and after "tea and biscuits" and a long conversation, they discovered that they were raised and went to school in the same town, Perth, West Australia. They both had married American Sailors and came to this country as War Brides. Although they didn't know each other, their sisters were schoolmates in Perth.
We became playmates, schoolmates and eventually sweethearts. After graduation, we were married and Harvey was in the Navy. We travelled to different bases and Harvey did three tours in Viet Nam. After he was Honorably discharged, we lived in Maryland for two years and moved to Bristerburg(Catlett) Virginia where we spent the next 48 years before retiring to Florida. We were also foster parents for 38 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.