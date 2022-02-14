Harvey Sutphin, Jr., 85, of Amissville, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 14, 1936 in Amissville to the late Harvey and Edith Sutphin.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Marie Sutphin; four children, Harvey “Skipper” Sutphin, III (Michele), Debbie Kay Michael, Ruth Marie Turner (Steve), and Charlie Sutphin (Kathy); six grandchildren, Garrett Sutphin (Carly), Harvey Wayne Sutphin, Samantha Rooks (Michael), Joshua Turner, Stephen Gardner, and Star Howell (Ethan); and two great grandchildren, Emma Sutphin and Karter Sutphin.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Emily Michele Michael and C.J. Sutphin; and three sisters, Margaret Bailey, Lucille Gulf, and Edna Finchum.
A graveside service will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724 with Greg Gibson officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.