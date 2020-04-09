Harvey Napoleon Furr Jr., 77, of Prince William County, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Harvey “Junior” retired after 35 years of service in 2002. He was known as the Mayor of Potomac
Mills and enjoyed walking/socializing with his friends, social gatherings at Golden Corral in
Spotsylvania, and going to the Friday’s cookie club social. Harvey enjoyed retirement with family,
former co-workers, and many friends who will miss him greatly.
Survivors include his son Harvey D. Furr (Sonia); daughter Dianna K. Frazier (Donny); step-son
Leonard E. Monds (Lisa); sister Christine E. Crittenden (Jack); brother David L. Furr (Lori); step-brother Richard H. Furr (Ruth); brother-in-law John H. O’Quinn (Joanne); grandkids Michael J. Furr(Amanda). David A. Furr. Joshua W. Frazier, and Cody E. Frazier; great-grandkids Mikey and Lexi; sister-in-law Lynne Stang (Pete); brother-in-law Jack Perrigo (MaryHelen); many aunts, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marsha M. Furr; father and step-mother Harvey N. Furr, Sr. and Melissa A. Furr; Mother and step-father Irene and Takeshi Kumagi; sister Joanne J. O’Quinn; brother-in-law Jack H. Crittenden; grandparents Willie and Mary Lunceford; and his son-in-law Donald N. Frazier.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harvey’s honor to the American
Cancer Society Donation.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
