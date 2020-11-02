Harvey Lee Echols, 89, of Nokesville, VA, passed October 26, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1931. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran that served in both Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a Deacon at Little Zion Baptist Church where he was also was Sunday School Superintendent and member of the Male Chorus. He was also a local barber in the Warrenton area for many years.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Lucy Turner Echols of Nokesville, VA; three sons: Marvin E. (Jacalyn) Echols of Manassas, VA, Michael A. (Roxanne) Echols of Sterling, VA, Matthew L. (Michelle) Echols of Minneapolis, MN; six brothers: Gene Echols of Tuskegee, AL, Veries (Medina) Echols of Moreno Valley, CA, Edward (Christina) Echols of San Antonio, TX, Lewis (Mary) Echols of Tuskeegee, AL, Jessie Echols of Tuskegee, AL, Richard (Laney) Echols of Tuskeegee, AL; a sister, Jennell Echols of Grand Junction, CO; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 12 pm at Little Zion Baptist Church, 7600 Greenville Road, Nokesville, VA. Rev. James L. McCray, Jr. delivered the eulogy.
Interment with military honors was in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Nokesville, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.