Harry Nelson Burner, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2022.
He was born in 1932 in Fordwick, VA, to the late Amos Carvell Burner and Ella Mae Buchanan Burner. He grew up in a close knit family who he loved very much and remained in constant touch with.
Nelson came to the Warrenton area in 1951 and began working as a barber in the Warren Green Hotel and became co-owner at a young age. He joined the Coast Guard in 1955 and served as a barber until 1959. When he returned to Warrenton he opened his own barber shop and continued to barber for the next 65 years, making many life-long friends from every walk of life. He loved the outdoors and tinkering in the barn; raising calves; working along side his beloved wife, Jean, having vegetable and flower gardens, sharing his bounty with others. He loved learning. He learned to play the banjo in his 50’s because of his love for music. Nelson was a devout Christian and a member of the Amissville Baptist Church. He enjoyed his community and helping others and was a member of the Amissville Ruritan Club and the Amissville Volunteer Fire Department. He held leadership roles in each of the organizations over the years.
He and his wife, Jean, loved to travel; he loved story-telling; a good joke; liked to tease and was known to play a few good pranks. Always positive and always smiling. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many, and we all cherish his humble and kind memory.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jean Hackley Burner; a brother Charles Burner; and sisters, Shirley and Audrey Burner.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Faye Davis and husband Mike of Chesterfield; one grandson, Corey (Lindsey); a great-granddaughter, Harper, a.k.a. “My Girl”; a sister Juanita Hutto of Richmond; and two brothers Joseph Burner (Lib) of Stuarts Draft and Robert Burner (Martha) of Rockbridge Baths; several beloved nieces and nephews; and his special and loving friends Ruth, Anne & Bill, Kenneth & Colleen, Carolyn, & Wilbur Glascock.
The family expresses its’ gratitude to Our Father’s House Christian Home, Culpeper, VA where Nelson was loved and well cared for over the last nine months.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 31 at 11:00 AM at Amissville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.amissvillebaptistchurch.com\watch link.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amissville Baptist Church; Amissville Volunteer Fire Department; or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.