Harry McKinley Kirkpatrick “Mac,” 74 of Marshall, VA passed away at his home on December 16, 2021 surrounded by his family following complications from Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
He was born on January 29, 1947, in Winchester, VA to Amos Spitler and Minnie (Kendall) Kirkpatrick.
He is survived by his wife, Tommy Ann (Russell), his son Brian, daughter-in-law Joyce, granddaughters Kimberly Alexis “Lexi” and Brianna McKenzie. Also surviving him are his sisters, Betty Leonard (Donnie) and Dawn Dye (Nolan), mother-in-law Zula Russell, sisters-in-law Terry Linton, Brenda Poland (Dwight) and Linda Kirkpatrick (Chubby) and numerous nieces and nephews. His nieces and nephews especially loved his joking and infectious laugh, as did everyone he knew.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Ann, his parents, Amos and Minnie, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Russell.
“Mac” married Connie Bell in 1967 and they had two children, Kimberly and Brian, who he loved with all his heart. His greatest love was family. He was fun-loving, always playing little jokes on people and has a tremendous work ethic, taking great pride in his work. It had to be just right,
The family would like to thank everyone for their many acts of love and kindness, especially all the prayers. We would also like to thank the team from Hospice of the Piedmont: Tonya, Kelly, Jenny, Joni, among many others-too many to mention. Also, a special thanks to Elizabeth, who came on a minute’s notice on our first night home.
A visitation was on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 1-3pm with a Celebration of Life that followed at 3:00pm at Moser Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), Hospice of the Piedmont (675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22911), or the Rectortown United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 301, Rectortown, VA 20140).
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
