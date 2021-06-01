Harry Maxwell White
June 11, 1948 – May 29, 2021
Bealeton, Virginia –
Harry Maxwell White, 72, went home to the Lord on May 29. He was born to Nadine and Maxwell White on June 11, 1948, in Warrenton, VA.
After graduating from high school, Harry met and soon wed the love of his life, Peggy Sue Phillips White. Continuing to follow his second love, music, Harry enjoyed playing nights and weekends in multiple bands. From acoustic to electric, bass to steel guitar (and even a little saxophone and vocals), Harry was a widely accomplished and self-taught musician who passed along both talent and love of music to the next two generations.
Professionally, Harry spent his career in the Central Intelligence Agency in roles ranging from undercover officer to research analyst. He was highly respected, receiving multiple honors; and when asked what he did for the CIA, he would always smile and quietly reply, “I can tell you, but I will have to kill you.” That was one of his favorite lines!
Above all, Harry’s kind, gentle, caring and generous nature characterized him best. He enjoyed the company of family and dear lifelong friends and never passed up an opportunity to just sit and visit.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his dear Peggy Sue. Survivors include his son Greg White; son Jeff White and wife Kristel; granddaughter Savannah Dillard and husband Carter; grandson Owen White; granddaughter Emma Kay White; brother Bob White and wife Leslie.
The family extends heartfelt and endless gratitude to Shawn Wampler and his staff at Blue Ridge Christian Home for the tender loving care given to Harry during his long stay there. You are all angels carrying out God’s kingdom work here on earth.
A service to praise God for the life of Harry “Poppaw” White will be held on Thursday, June 3, at 2:00pm, Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bealeton Pentecostal Church, 11581 Marsh Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712.
