Harry Hudnall Ware, IV
Devoted husband, father, and friend, Hudnall Ware, IV (also known as Bim), died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of February 4th at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, with his son Harry by his side. He spent his last months surrounded by his beloved wife Hester, his children, and their family and friends. Hudnall waged a courageous battle against metastatic cancer for over five years. He was 63 years old.
He is survived by his wife Hester, children Carter (Joe), Harry, and Janie, stepdaughters Olivia and Flora Warr, mother Pam, father Hudnall, III, stepmother Betty Byrne, brothers Wic, John (Ann), Robbie (Anna), and Sam, and six nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will always remember Hudnall as gregarious, fun-loving, loyal and an exceptional competitor. As an outstanding high school athlete at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, he earned several accolades and quarterbacked the varsity football team. Hudnall was also an avid runner who competed in marathons and triathlons. He never seemed to lose energy or enthusiasm for a wide range of pursuits that included reading, gardening, tennis, water skiing and entertaining Hester’s cherished dog, Mac. An excellent cook and wine enthusiast, nothing brought him greater pleasure than having family and friends over for a meal, while they laughed and shared stories into the night.
The oldest of five sons, Hudnall was born on September 7, 1959, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Hudnall spent the majority of his childhood in Richmond before attending the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the Eli Banana Ribbon Society. It was during this time that he made some of the deepest friendships of his life.
As a young man, Hudnall fell in love with fishing at the Jersey Shore and at Ware’s Wharf on the Rappahannock River. An Eagle Scout, he was most in his element when outdoors, fishing with his children and close friends, looking for and usually finding the perfect spot to cast. As with so many other things in his life, his enthusiasm was contagious, inspiring his son Harry to pursue a successful career as a fly-fishing guide in Montana.
After college, Hudnall embarked on a wide-ranging career in politics, finance, and business that seemed to trace the cultural highlights of his time. In 1983, he joined the successful re-election campaign of Ronald Regan. He then
worked in finance in New York City and later in London, eventually relocating to Middleburg with his first wife, Jane, to start a family. He ended his career at Atlantic Union Bank, as Senior VP, Managing Director in their wealth management group.
His proudest accomplishment was being a father to Carter, Harry, and Janie, and a stepfather to Olivia and Flora. Hudnall embarked on fatherhood the way he did everything – with love, joy, passion, and intensity. He delighted in watching his children grow and thrived on being engaged in their pursuits. He passed on his love of sports to them, always mentoring and cheering them on in lacrosse, field hockey and competitive riding. “My dad taught me my times-tables by bribing me with a new lacrosse stick, quizzing me while we tossed the ball back and forth,” recalls Carter. “He was my biggest cheerleader,” said his daughter Janie.
In 2012, Hudnall and Hester were introduced by close friends. They were married five years later at Trinity Episcopal Church where Hudnall served on the vestry. They had just started their life together when Hudnall was diagnosed with cancer, yet they always inspired others in their ability to live life to the fullest. Hudnall was thrilled to celebrate Carter and Joe’s wedding in October with their wide circle of loved ones. His positivity and strength were apparent as he made a Herculean effort to give Carter away and dance to “My Girl” during the father-daughter dance.
Those close to Hudnall will never forget his gentle smile, his infectious good nature, and how he made the most of whatever life brought his way. The family is most grateful for the care and attention he received from all of his doctors, healthcare workers and hospice team, especially Nurse Jackie Day.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11am at Trinity Episcopal Church, Upperville, VA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Sibley Foundation at www.sibleyfoundation.org or send checks payable to Sibley Foundation, 5255 Loughboro Road, NW, Washington, DC 20016 (with an online note or memo indicating that the gift is in memory of Hudnall Ware in support of cancer research) and Northern Virginia Chapter of Trout Unlimited – www.nocatu.org/donate.
