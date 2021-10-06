Harry Benjamin Hueston
7/28/1997 – 9/17/2021
Harry Benjamin “Ben” Hueston, age 24, of Kernersville, NC passed away on September 17, 2021. Ben was born in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Diane Ennis Hueston and the late Harry Boyd Hueston.
Ben attended Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools and graduated from R J Reynolds High School in 2015. Ben enrolled at Oklahoma State University, the college his grandfather attended, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Management Concentration in 2018. During his freshman year Ben participated in the “paddle people” and the O’Colly newspaper. Ben worked for athletics facilities during the remainder of his time in Stillwater. After graduation, Ben worked for Hornets Sports and Entertainment in Charlotte, NC as Coordinator of Guest Experience. In January 2021, Ben reenrolled at Oklahoma State University majoring in accounting. Ben was on track to graduate in December.
Ben was a good friend to many people of all ages. He was well respected by his coworkers and fellow students. His interests included golf and other sports and spending time with his friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Warrenton Cemetery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation and designated to the Memorial Fund (20-03700). Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online at www.OSUgiving.com. In comments, please note in memory of Ben Hueston.
