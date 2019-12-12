Harriet Faye Weber
1/11/1952 - 12/6/2019
Harriet Faye Weber, 67, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born January 11, 1952 in Cleveland, TN to Alexander and Betty Jo Ciucci. The family moved to Richmond, VA and then to Burke, VA where her father worked for the US Postal Service, and her mother was a nurse. Harriet graduated with the first graduating class of Springfield High School in 1970. She began her career with the Internal Revenue Service in 1973 and retired in 2007 as a Branch Supervisor at the Office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.
An accomplished equestrian, she was surrounded by her beloved horses, rescue dogs and cats. In retirement, she and her husband Dan traveled and spent time at the beach, hosting an annual family reunion on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Harriet is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel Lloyd Weber, sister Beth Ochoa of Cartersville, GA, brother Paul Ciucci of TN, several cousins, and four nieces.
A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harriet’s name to Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188, fauquierSPCA.com.
