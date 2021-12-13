Harold “Bud” McCoy Groves, Master Craftsman
Harold “Bud” McCoy Groves, age 90, of Midland, VA went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 peacefully at home.
Bud was born on Thursday, November 26, 1931 in Cramerton, NC.
Bud served his country in the Army during the end of the Korean War. He attended Bob Jones University and became an ordained minister. He was a talented master craftsman who built many houses and worked on countless construction projects in the northern Virginia area. Bud loved his family and was devoted to them. He also enjoyed farming, gardening, flying his airplane, reading and studying his Bible, building small remote control airplanes, playing his piano, guitars, and banjo. Bud created so many craft type items, which included items for his sons’ Cub Scouts, the Church, and toys for his grandchildren. He spent time actively involved and serving The Lord at Calverton Baptist Church as a deacon and doing any carpentry work that the Church needed. After suffering a massive stroke in 2002, which took much of his ability to do the things he loved, he spent most of his days deep within his Bible study, listening to music, doing puzzles, and watching his favorite shows.
He is survived by his sons, Ricky Groves (Debbie), Jeffery Groves (Brenda); his grandchildren, Matthew Groves (Heather), Michael Groves, Amanda Kubat (Vince), David Groves (Amy Beitzell), Brandon Groves, Emily Snyder (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Lucas Kubat, Joseph Groves, Elias Groves, Jesse Lee Snyder, Colt McCoy Snyder, Saylah Groves, Wesley Groves, and Hailey Snyder. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Moody and Brenda Howerter (Ronnie); and his brother, James Groves, as well as many other extended family members.
He is predeceased by his wife, Iva Lee Davis Groves; his father and mother, John Ernest and Kathleen Selma McGregor Groves; his sisters, Annie “Laura” Rodgers, Nellie “Frances” Curry, and Mary-Helen Cambio; and brothers, Forest Groves, Charlie Groves, John Groves Jr, Robert Groves, Craig Groves, and Wilson Groves.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from from 6pm-8pm. Following this visitation, Mr. Groves will travel to North Carolina for additional services.
On Thursday December 16, 2021 the family will receive friends at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, N.C. from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service starting at 11:00. Burial will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.