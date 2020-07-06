Harold Abraham Bell, Jr., age 78, originally of Brownfield, Pa., passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home in Catlett, Va. He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Mclean, Va. for 25 years. He moved to Catlett in 2017 and was an attendee of Greenwich Presbyterian Church. A recovering Alcoholic, Harold was an active member in Alcoholics Anonymous for 35 years and sponsored many individuals battling addiction. Harold is survived by his two sons, Jerry Allen Bell of Ashburn, VA and Matthew Steven Bell and his wife Kitty of Catlett, VA; One sister, Irma Jean Brewer and her husband, Neville of Brownfield, PA; two brothers, Jack Bell of Gilbertsville, PA and Jerry Bell of Brownfield, PA; three grandchildren, Chris Bell of Catlett, VA, Ryan and Logan Bell of Bristow, VA. A private Memorial Service will be held for family. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
