Harland Haines Gregg, 85 of Marshall, VA passed away on May 10, 2022 at his home.
He was born on December 28, 1936 in Fauquier County, a son of the late Carroll and Mary Edwards Gregg. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jane Frazier Gregg; a brother Thomas “Cotton” Gregg and a sister, Eleanor T. Campbell.
Mr. Gregg did drywall work and then worked for Crestwood Optical making glasses. His last work was as farm manager for Valhalla Farm.
Harland was a member of Belvoir Assembly of God Church and a member of the former Warrenton Assembly of God where he served both as a Deacon.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeanie G. Flood; his son, Harland Terry (Kim) Gregg; his siblings, Carroll (Doris) Gregg and Richard (Nancy) Gregg both of Marshall and Joan E. (Jimmy) Edwards, of Manassas; two grandchildren Carrie Beth (Greg) Taylor of Hopewell, VA and Sherrie Lee Mason, of Lynchburg, VA; and three great grandchildren, Sarrah Beth Taylor and Bradlee Taylor both of Hopewell and Mason Hurt of Lynchburg.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 21 from 2:00 PM until the funeral service begins at 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton. Interment will follow at Orlean Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Carroll E. Gregg, Sr., Richard F. Gregg, James (Jimmy) Edwards and Mason Hurt. Active pallbearers will be Terry Gregg, Bradlee and Greg Taylor, John Piper, Thom Hedden and Dwayne Edwards.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Orlean Vol. Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
