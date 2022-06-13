Haldeen Kirby Wilson, 86 of Warrenton, VA passed away on June 9, 2022 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
She was born on December 3, 1935 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late Charles H. and Dora O’Bannon Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Soaper and Betty Horton.
Haldeen retired from the Warrenton Training Center. She was a lifelong active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary working with the Candystripers, the Snack Bar and the Gift Shop. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #72 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Thomas M. Wilson; one daughter Pam (John) Compton; one son Jeff (Tracey) Wilson; four grandchildren Madison Compton, Zachary Wilson, Mackenzi Wilson and Jordyn Harrison; one great grandchild Rawlings Clayborn; and her beloved dog, Bella and her kittens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 19 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20 at 11:00 AM at Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton. Interment will follow on Tuesday, June 21 at 12:00 Noon at the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery (procession will leave Moser’s at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21).
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
