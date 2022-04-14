H. Moffette Tharpe, Jr. died peacefully in the tender loving arms of his wife of 50 years on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born in Midland, VA on July 15, 1939 to the late H. Moffette Tharpe, Sr. and Rinda Messick Tharpe. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Kathi and son-in-law Waylon. Moffette is survived by the absolute love of his life, wife Mary Juckett Tharpe; his daughters Robin (Waylon) Warren & Debra (Donnie) Gregory; sons Casey (Ana) Catterton, Michael (Amy) Catterton, and Joel Catterton; his 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; and his brother Donald R. (Toni) Tharpe.
Moffette graduated George Washington University with a Master’s in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He pursued a career as an Aerospace Engineer with dedicated career commitments to NASA, NOAH, EER Systems and in the Precast Concrete Industry being co-founder of Easi-Set Worldwide where he worked as the managing director until the time of his passing as well as an esteemed principal of the Smith-Midland family.
For the past 25 years he was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Schuylkill Haven, PA serving on many committees to include Christ Servant Ministry and Lay Speaker, chair of the discipleship and outreach committee, small group leader and catalyst for Christian outreach, worship leader for Tower South. Moffette was a member of the Mountain Top Walk to Emmaus, and the driving force behind the initiation of the individual faith stories for members of the church during his 25 years of service to his Lord and community.
Moffette had a passion for music and singing; he was a member of the Schuylkill Choral Society. He also served as the director of the
Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Lebanon County and Berks County Country Clubs. He traveled the world visiting many foreign lands to include Israel, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Haiti, and Italy to name just a few.
He was a true Patriot and loved his country and those that serve to protect our freedoms, loved his family and friends dearly and discussing current events and politics. He had a wild passion for fast sports cars, motorcycles, innovations, and against all odds continued to believe in “The Impossible Dream.” He loved to garden, nurturing soil and soul. Moffette was the epitome of a gentleman and always had time and a kind word for everyone. He had an inquisitive soul and always wanted to learn more about everything and everyone he met. He had a laugh that was infectious and brought joy to anyone that heard it, and an amazing sense of humor that went along with it.
His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those that knew and loved him. He and Mary are his family’s gift and example to live by and the memory of him will continue to shepherd us until we all see him again in Heaven.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13th at 10:30 AM at Midland Church of the Brethren. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
