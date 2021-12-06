Gwendolyn Willoughby McDonnell
January 23, 1935 – November 30, 2021
Gwen McDonnell, 86, passed away peacefully at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton, Virginia on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.
Gwen was born on January 23, 1935, in Portsmouth, Virginia to George Oscar and Mary Ellen O’Brien Willoughby. Gwen attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Portsmouth where she was a cheerleader. She lived in Warrenton, Virginia for more than 50 years, and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated homemaker, a community volunteer, a business owner, and a passionate tennis player. She raised four children, volunteered at her children’s schools through the years, and was a Pink Lady at Fauquier Hospital. She also enjoyed being part owner of a Hallmark Store for several years. As an avid tennis player, Gwen enjoyed many years playing at Chestnut Forks and traveling on the USTA circuit. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, good friend, and for her style and grace.
Gwen is survived by her three daughters, Mary Sue Pierce (Rodney), Lee Ann Pender (David), Ellen Tolton (James), and her son, Robert McDonnell. Gwen was lovingly called Goggi by her seven grandchildren, Morgan Pierce (Megan), Lindsay Boughton (Steven), David Pender, Katie Brandau (Zachary), George Tolton (fiancé Erica), Ben Tolton (Gail), and Gus Tolton; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gavyn, Sloane, Brandon, Winnie, Summer and Jane.
Gwen is also survived by Robert (Bob) McDonnell, her former husband, good friend, and father of her children.
The family will receive friends from 10 am -12 noon on Wednesday, December 29th at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 29th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, Virginia. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at White Springs Senior Living and Capital Caring Hospice for their compassionate care of Gwen during the past two months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
The family kindly asks that face masks be worn.
