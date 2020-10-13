Guy Carrier, 70, of Charlottesville, baker of the best chocolate chip cookies the world has ever known, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Guy was born in Plattsburgh, NY, to Jack and Joyce Carrier. He grew up in Anderson, California, where he and his brothers dug a swimming pool and invented the game of Dibble Dabble.Guy attended the United States Naval Academy and served for 20 years in the US Navy, retiring with the rank of Commander. He spent the remainder of his career with The Mitre Corporation, retiring in 2013. Guy was preceded in death by his best friend and love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Jacquelyn Carrier. Their passion for scuba diving and all things tropical led them on adventures to places like Mexico, Honduras, and the Galapagos Islands.Guy is survived by his father Jack Carrier; his siblings Renae, David, and Jack; his children Gregg (Carey) Carrier of Charlottesville, VA, Suzanne (Jasper) Halekas of Iowa City, IA, and Chris (Deana) Carrier of Detroit, MI; his four grandsons Charlie & Toby Carrier and Grady & Arlo Halekas; and his yellow labrador Beau.
