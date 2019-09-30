Greta Marie Villareale, age 79, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 in Warrenton, VA. She was born on November 29th, 1939 in Lowell, Massachusetts, daughter of the late, Michael & Mildred Feeney.
Greta is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alfred ‘Al’ Villareale of Warrenton, VA, formerly of Manassas, VA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by both her sons, Alfred ‘Rudy’ Villareale of Manassas, VA & Michael Villareale of Virginia Beach, VA.
Greta was raised in Lowell, MA and moved to Washington DC after graduating. She met and married her beloved husband Al and went on to raise her two sons in Virginia. Her happiest times were spent with her family and many friends. Greta will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Weds., Oct. 2 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
