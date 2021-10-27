Grace Marie Stewart Shultz, age 81 of Midland, VA passed away at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA on October 23rd. She was preceded in death four weeks earlier by her husband, Richard Thomas Shultz, Sr., to whom she was happily married for 62 years. Grace is survived her two sons, Richard ‘Tom’ Thomas Shultz, Jr. (Beth Anne) of Midland, VA, and Matthew C. Shultz (Kristin) of Waterford, VA; five grandchildren, Suzanne Reid (Bill) of Richardsville, VA, Nicole Richards (Christopher) of Culpeper, VA, Kamrin Shultz, Karl Shultz and Ty Shultz; six great-granddaughters, Savannah, Dixie, Sadie, Samantha, Violet and Shelby; two siblings, Florence Doggett of Frederick, MD and Edna Stewart of Falls Church, VA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Until retirement, Grace worked as a secretary for: Prince William County School Board, Early Studio, Willard Press, and most recently her alma mater Osbourn High School (29 years), in Manassas, VA. Grace was known as the “go-to” lady wherever she worked or volunteered, keeping operations going, solving problems, and helping anyone in need of inspiration or direction. It was instantly apparent if things were working smoothly or if she saw a problem in need of correction, simply by the look in her eyes - no words were necessary. She treated all she encountered with a smile and kindness, and her counsel was sought after and valued. Grace was a true class act, always gracious, polite, and compassionate. Grace loved her school, the staff, and the kids she interacted with daily. When Grace retired in 2013, the courtyard at Osbourn High School was named in her honor. She received the 2019 Osbourn Alumni Association Alumnus of the Year award following her retirement.
Grace was known and loved by many in her community and faithfully attended Bethel Lutheran Church. She touched so many lives in the community living her Christian faith through her words and deeds. She served as a forty-year volunteer with SERVE, a local hunger resource center, receiving the 1992 Governor’s Award for Volunteering Excellence, the 1993 Volunteer of the Year, and Founders Award dedicated for her years of service (1974-2015).
If you were lucky enough to be given a baked treat, including cakes, pies, cookies, and her specialty, eclairs, there was no doubt she loved her craft. Grace enjoyed creating both fun and elaborately decorated cakes for birthday parties and weddings, and regularly gifted cakes and cookies to friends and relatives during the holidays. Grace regularly provided food for
her church, and many enjoyed her deviled eggs. She shared joy always. Grace was always right on time with a card – for any and all occasions. She loved to capture and share memories through the photos she took, known to her grandchildren as “Grandma Cheese”, because she would always be there with a camera, “Say cheese!”
The family offers a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Fairfax hospital for the incredible care and attention they paid to Grace during her final stay. May she be carried to Heaven on Angel’s wings.
Visitation will be held at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, VA Friday November 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, in Manassas, VA, on Saturday November 6th at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piercefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA, 20110.
