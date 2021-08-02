Gordon Cecil Funkhouser, age 71, of Warrenton, VA was called home by God on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.
A Fauquier resident all his life, he was born in Warrenton on January 26th, 1950, son of the late Cecil and Sylvia Funkhouser. Gordon was a man of deep and heartfelt faith, and an active lifelong member of Midland Church of the Brethren. He was a graduate of Fauquier High School, class of 2018, and earned an associate’s degree in Automotive Mechanics from Northern Virginia Community College.
Gordon started work with his father at Funkhouser’s Garage at age eleven, and after 18 years, he went on to work for the Town of Warrenton in 1979. He served as Chief Mechanic, and repaired and maintained everything from weed-eaters to automobiles to large machinery until his retirement in 2016.
Gordon was diligent and hard-working in his professional and family responsibilities, but also a generous sharer of stories, jokes, and words of encouragement. Gordon cared deeply for his family, and though he had no children of his own, he loved and greatly enjoyed his many nieces and nephews. He and his late wife, Judy, helped to raise their beloved nephew, Benjamin Cooke until his untimely death while serving in the U.S. Army in 2008. Gordon always had a tender spot for children and animals.
Gordon’s hobby in his retirement was sharing his blessings with others. He loved ushering and doing ‘children’s story’ during the church service, prayed for those in need, gave generously to many charities, and delighted in buying meals for friends and strangers alike whenever he went out to eat.
Gordon is survived by his sweetheart, Erin Olinger; his two siblings, Shirley Brooks and her husband, Johnny, and Michael Funkhouser and his wife, Ruth; his dear cousin Hazel Bohling and her husband, Ken; his in-laws Patsy and Dwight Coffman, Revonda and Paul Layton, and Charles Wesley and Billie-Jayne Cooke; eleven beloved nieces and nephews and numerous extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Cooke Funkhouser and nephew, Benjamin Cooke.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., in Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, August 6th, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 11 am at Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Rd., Midland, VA 22728. In honor or Gordon, his family fervently requests masks at both indoor events. Interment in the church cemetery and then a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in the church pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Church of the Brethren and/or Heifer International at 1 World Avenue, Little Rock AR 72202 or heifer.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
