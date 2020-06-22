Gloria Silvestri Knight age 89 passed away at Homewood in Frederick, MD on Friday May 15, 2020. Gloria was born on June 16, 1930 in Cleveland Ohio.
She joined the Navy and attained the rank of Lt. Commander and also met and married her beloved husband John R. Knight Sr. who preceded her in death. Gloria is survived by only one of her sisters Virginia Collova (Late Joe). Gloria was the daughter of the Late Dominic and Anna Silvestri, and loving sister to Rose Ann Remesch(Walter), Marceline Gualtiere(Paul), Lucy Netti(Phil), Joanne Louise Kelso(Jack), John J. (survived by Joann), and Dominic Silvestri(Ceil). She was a beloved Aunt, Great Aunt to many. Gloria also has a large Step Family from her husband's four children. Gloria will always be remembered for many fine qualities of generosity, caring for others, and her faith. She was also an auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus. She loved to travel and cook but most of all loved having a glass of wine and always told stories how her father made the best wine. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service for her will be arranged at a later date.
