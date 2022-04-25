Gloria ‘’Maxine’’ Shackelford, age 90, of Warrenton passed away
peacefully on April 17, 2022 at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born August 17, 1931 in The Plains, VA to the late John Costello
and Bertha Mae Owens Costello. She was a member of Warrenton Baptist
Church where she retired from teaching of Tiny Tots.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Lee Shackelford; her son Howard A.
Shackelford; grandchildren Rebecca Tolley (Buck) and Tina Bridges
(Michael); two great-grandchildren Justin Smith and Kylie Bridges.
In addition to her husband William Welbourne Shackelford and her
parents, she is predeceased by two sons David and John Shackelford and
her sister Roberta Hitt.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26,2022 from 5 to 7pm
at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186. A
Funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2pm with Rev.
Doug Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
