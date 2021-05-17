You have permission to edit this article.
Gloria Jean Vitayanuvatti

Gloria Jean Vitayanuvatti
She has touched the lives of many. Gloria Jean Vitayanuvatti passed away peacefully on May 12th, 2021 at the age of 70 in Warrenton, VA. She was surrounded by the comfort of friends and family. Even though cancer took her life, it did not beat her. She did not express fear for herself, only the concern for others until the very last breath.

Gloria preferred to be called Jeannie. Her accomplishments throughout life were unmeasurable, and words alone can not convey even a fraction of what she has done. Most recently, her most important contribution was to the dedication and caring of her parents and aunt. She had an unrelenting passion for helping others. Her service to adult education in PD 9. Her masterful work in the criminal justice system, helping those who have been forgotten and mistreated. 
 
Her occupations were many. First she was a hairstylist. Then worked at Bell South, AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya. She had a leadership role in the CWA (Communications Workers of America). She was involved in Civil War reenactments. She loved gardening, history, genealogy, and gemology. 
 
Jeannie was preceded in death by her father, Edgar N. Pool; and her Nephew, Roy Pool, Jr.

Jeannie is survived by her two sons, Michael and Tyler Vitayanuvatti; her daughter, Angie Overstreet; Two Sisters, Margaret Buraker and Joyce Wake; a brother, Roy Pool; her mother, Bette C. Pool; her grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Andrew, Alyssa, Austin, and Anya; and so many amazing cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Bright View Cemetery 8265 Lunsford Road Warrenton, VA 20187 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00PM followed by a gathering with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org. Your gift means we can bring hope to other cancer patients. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com

