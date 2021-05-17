Gloria Jean Vitayanuvatti

Gloria preferred to be called Jeannie. Her accomplishments throughout life were unmeasurable, and words alone can not convey even a fraction of what she has done. Most recently, her most important contribution was to the dedication and caring of her parents and aunt. She had an unrelenting passion for helping others. Her service to adult education in PD 9. Her masterful work in the criminal justice system, helping those who have been forgotten and mistreated.
Her occupations were many. First she was a hairstylist. Then worked at Bell South, AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya. She had a leadership role in the CWA (Communications Workers of America). She was involved in Civil War reenactments. She loved gardening, history, genealogy, and gemology.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her father, Edgar N. Pool; and her Nephew, Roy Pool, Jr.
Jeannie is survived by her two sons, Michael and Tyler Vitayanuvatti; her daughter, Angie Overstreet; Two Sisters, Margaret Buraker and Joyce Wake; a brother, Roy Pool; her mother, Bette C. Pool; her grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Andrew, Alyssa, Austin, and Anya; and so many amazing cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Bright View Cemetery 8265 Lunsford Road Warrenton, VA 20187 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00PM followed by a gathering with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org. Your gift means we can bring hope to other cancer patients. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
