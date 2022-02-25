memorial contributions
Fauquier community action committee thrift store at 249 east Shirley avenue Warrenton Va 20186. 540-359-6054
Gloria Bodine Campbell "Mammy" age 84, passed away February 21, 2022. Graveside
services will be February 26 at 10:00 am at Middleburg Cemetery. She was born October 27,
1937 in Queens, NY to the late Russell and Carolyn Bodine. She married the late Muriel
Campbell in 1953 and moved to Halfway, VA where they raised 3 children. She was a house
manager and lifelong friend to Nancy Manierre for over 50 years. She loved to host friends and
family and watch them enjoy her excellent cooking. Her greatest joy was being a mother,
grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Muriel (Frog) Campbell, her daughter Ruth
Fahnestock, her son Russell Campbell and her grandson Greg Poe. She is survived by her
sister Carolann (Tom) Friscia and Carol Lynne (Keith) Hopkins; her son, Cecil (Beckie)
Campbell; her daughter-in-law Darlene Campbell; her son-in-law Terry Fahnestock; her
grandsons Chris (Tiffany) Campbell, Josh (Tiffany) Campbell, Nick (Stacey) Campbell; her great
granddaughters Gracie and Shelby Campbell, Savannah Campbell, Kaylee Campbell; her great
grandsons Chris and Jessie Poe and her great great grandson Brycen Poe.
