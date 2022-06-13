Glenn Robert Bracey
June 11, 1954 - June 9, 2022
Glenn Robert Bracey was born in Cambridge Massachusetts to Robert Arthur and Lavern Bracey as first born child. Roberts State Department career would take the family all over the world and provide life time experiences and cultures in many different countries. When Glenn was 15 months old his parents now including his younger sister, Lin Marie, moved to Okinawa Japan. Future trips included Portugal, Greece, England and Germany. Glenns family continued to grow with brother Donald, sister Virginia Lee, Debra, and Richard. In between these trips oversees, Glenn and family lived in Fauquier County, Warrenton in Northern Virginia. During trips stateside in Virginia Glenn would enjoy fishing in the area lakes, a passion that would endure his entire lifetime. Glenn also gained appreciation for audio recording technology from his Father and collected stereo and recording equipment from early on his teen years. His father instilled a great respect for firearms and marksmanship, and he competed in the early years of his life, a passion that would last his lifetime.
Glenn graduated from Fauquier High School in Warrenton Virginia in 1974, working part time at Fauquier Hospital. Glenn married briefly, enlisted in the Army and moved to Augsburg Germany where he served in Military Intelligence for four years. On return to Virginia, he began his career in law enforcement with the Town of Warrenton Police Department. These experiences and people that he served beside would forever shape Glenns commitment and love for the career. Glenn was initially guided in his career by Sgt Butler Grant, who he respected and admired as his mentor. Glenn had many stories of their work together and how Sgt Grant diffused highly volatile situations with calm and professionalism. Glenn then worked for Fauquier County Sheriffs Department. He told many harrowing stories of his days as Deputy Sheriff covering 651 square miles of the County with one other Deputy and the lifeline of his Dispatcher during the early 1980s. He also participated in Drug Enforcement Task Force initiatives that took him all over the East Coast.
Glenn moved to North Texas in 1987, worked as a Private Investigator, then accepted a role as Director of Security with Del Lago Resort in Conroe Texas. Glenn enjoyed living and fishing on the Lake and the challenges of managing plant and security operations of a large convention and leisure resort.
During this time, Glenn received lifetime designation as Texas State Peace Officer.
Glenn moved to McKinney Texas in 2002 and continued to operate A Shade Better painting with many clients in the Historic District and other Texas cities and towns. In 2013, Glenn was employed by Collin County as a Control Room Operator managing the physical aspects of the county infrastructure, and provided him with many enduring friendships in the community. Glenns love of music, collecting vintage vinyl, adding to his vast collection of audio equipment, fishing, cooking, and hosting his friends and family for barbeques and evenings of darts in the garage. He greatly enjoyed Thanksgiving Football matchups by the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington and having his law enforcement brothers visiting from Virginia. Those who knew Glenn were supported and loved by Glenn generous spirit of kindness and decency will be remembered by all that he touched. Being a naturally curious, Glenn appreciated people and their experiences, having an incredible sense of humor, meticulous eye for details, a
staunchly proud supporter of this brother hood of Police Officers. He actively supported young people interested in serving as a first responder of any kind, donating supplies and equipment as they began their education and training in Police, Fire and EMT training. The thin Blue Line Flag flew proudly on his property and remains the symbol of the lifetime career that he loved so much.
A term that Glenn used very judiciously, was “squared away” when referring to a persons general character and conduct. Glenn was every bit “squared away” in his character and conduct as a soldier, police officer, coworker, friend and brother with a calm and steady approach to even the most challenging of situations and in every day life.
After a long illness, Glenn was preceded in death by his Father Robert Arthur, Mother Lavern, sister Virginia Lee, brother Donald, sister Lin Marie Held.
Glenn is survived by sister Debra and husband Greg Layman of McKinney Texas, brother Richard Alan Bracey of Hico, Texas, Nephew Justin Held of Washington DC, Alexandra Lin Bracey of Stephenville, Niece Emily Miller and husband Tate Miller, their children Sunny Marie and Jackson Miller.
Glenn was supported through his late illness by a small team of family and friends that made an incredible difference in the quality of his end of life. He was deeply grateful for the care they provided and comfort of their presence.
Glenns final wish was to have his remains scattered on Lake Fork and returned to a specific Fauquier County countryside stream. A Celebration of Glenns life will be announced in the coming weeks to be held at Greg and Debra Laymans home in McKinney Texas.
A scholarship fund will be established in his name for those interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement in Fauquier County, Virginia.
Memorial Donations can be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society, or non profit organizations benefiting fallen officers and first responders.
