GLENN MELVIN FERGUSON
JUNE 24, 1922 – OCTOBER 13, 2019
Over the last several years Pop became a Game show enthusiast. Anytime you went into the house he had the Game show network playing. He also enjoyed watching Judge Judy.
Pop was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will always have many fond memories of the time spent with him. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
He is survived by his children and their spouses; Linda Sue Wright and her husband Dennis, James Melvin Ferguson and his companion Debra, Glenn Darryl Ferguson and his wife Linda, Darlene Catherine Hilland and her husband Gary, Tina Marie Capurso, Theresa Dawn Beatty and her husband Lewis, Dale Warren Fitzgerald, and Keith Lee Ferguson and his wife Krista. He was also father to Katrina Michelle Ferguson who passed away as a child.
He is also survived by his grandchildren; Gary Lee Wright, Cheryl Yvonne Childress, Glenn Jonathan Ferguson, Christopher David Hilland, Jeremy Nathan Ferguson, Nicholas Alexander Hilland, Jeffrey Lee Beatty, Zachary James Ferguson, Kaitlyn Lacy Ferguson, Tyechia Nichole Atkinson, and Cody Scott, as well as, fourteen great-grandchildren.
We love you Pop and will miss you greatly!
