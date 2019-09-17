Glenn Jones, 87, of Amissville, VA passed away on September 11, 2019 at his home. He was born September 9, 1932 in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late Joseph W. W. Jones and Gracie Crissman Jones.
In addition to his wife Peggy Ann Jones, he is survived by his children, Glenn A. Jones, Robin A. Lintz, and Linda S. Jones; three sisters, Polly Smith, Edith Glass, and Verna Midkiff; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones and Kaitlyn Lintz.
The family will receive friends Tues, Sept 17, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA) from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18 at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section) with Rev. Albert Payne officiating. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524.
