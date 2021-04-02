Glenda Jeanne Owens Moore
On March 29, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family Jeanne , 64, of Bealeton passed peacefully into eternal life.
She was born September 13,1956 in Orlando, FL to the late Frank and Naomi Weaver Owens.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Moore; daughter Patricia Craig; Her “Girls” Deborah Pollard, Tay Pollard, Teddy Pollard, and Marissa Pickel; siblings Robin Owens and Frank Owens Jr; grandchildren Antonio Williams, Nyla Williams, Malani Williams, Elijah Marcellus, and Vaughn Hill; Nieces Rena Elliott, Cindy Lemberg, Lauren Owens, Shenandoah Brashears, Laila Reid, Teia Johnson, Shayla Mallory, and Aliyah Mallory; Nephews CJ Settle, Hudson Moore and Fleischer Payne; And a host of other beloved family members.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister Leona Woodson.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 4 to 6 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
