Glen Kines

Glen Kines

Herbert Glendenin (Glen) Kines, 100, of Hume Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Valley Health Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.

Glen was born on October 26, 1921, the son of James William and Orra Virginia Pearson Kines. Glen was born in and lived in the same house in Hume. He attended Hume School and at age 20 served in World War II. He was a member of Hume Baptist Church and worked on Edgeworth Farm in Orlean for over 40 years.

Glen enjoyed attending Virginia Fox Hunter Association events and loved his hounds and following the Old Dominion Hunt. Until his death he enjoyed his cows, mowing and plowing snow. He was so proud of his farm and family.

 He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pauline Barb Kines, the love of his life; his nephew, Carlin Mills of Amissville and niece, Phyllis Grogg of Hume and many great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by sisters: Annie K. O’Bannon, Claudia K. Putnam, Pauline K. Poe and brother William J. Kines.

Services will be graveside at Leeds Cemetery on Thursday, January 13th at 2:00 pm. Memorial gifts can be sent to Hume Baptist Church, PO Box 7, Hume, VA or Orlean Fire Department, Orlean, VA

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

