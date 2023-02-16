Gladys Elnora Peel, 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Feb. 11, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1932 in Prince William County, VA a daughter of the late Clyde Carlton Fair and Emily Louise Shultz Fair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Martin Peel, Jr. and a great grandson, Cody Hatcher.
Mrs. Peel was a member of Zoar Baptist Church, Bristersburg, VA and a former volunteer with the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary working in both their Thrift Shop and Gift Shop.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Lillian) Peel, Donna (Scott) Blevins and Joanne (Steve) Ross; her siblings, Lois Douglas, Shirley Clark, Janice Milford, Barbara Baughman, Beverly Heurtebise and Sandy Sheetz; her grandchildren, Toby Baldwin, Teresa Peters, Carissa Blevins, Bryan Ross and Brett Ross; and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice (Promedica), Warrenton, VA.
