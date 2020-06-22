Gilbert Brian Mauck, 49 of Warrenton, VA passed away on June 14, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA. He was born on January 20, 1971 in Virginia to Earl Allen Mauck and Sandra Jean Counts. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Alice Counts, his aunt, Faynelle Right, his cousins, Jeremy Clark, Artie Right, and Gretchen Bucknell, along with many other relatives and friends. Gilbert was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Allen Mauck and his grandfather, Gilbert Stewart Counts. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfunralhome.com.
