Gertrude “Gertie” Marshall, our dearly beloved mother and grandmother, was called home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Gertrude was born on March 27, 1945, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Albert Champ and Margaret Davis.
Gertrude attended Fauquier County Schools and in her early years she was employed by the Town of Warrenton as a school crossing guard, ITC Solar, and the Warrenton Training Center.
Gertrude married Douglas Marshall, Jr. on August 6, 1960, and from that union four children were born: Brenda, Evelyn, Douglas III, and Dale.
She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Douglas, to mourn her. Gertrude is survived by three daughters, Brenda and Evelyn of Warrenton and Dale of District Heights, Maryland; one son, Douglas III (Anne) of Marshall, Virginia; her sister, Pamela Davis of Brandy Station, Virginia; and her brother-in-law, Lenard Marshall of Orange, Virginia. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Starks.
Gertie was a loving person. She looked forward to holidays, where she would prepare large meals and spend time with family and friends.
God has touched her, and she is at rest, no more pain, no more worries, just in peace now.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Reverend James Brown presiding, followed by interment at Bright View Cemetery. A repass will not follow afterwards because of Covid -19. condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
