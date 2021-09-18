You have permission to edit this article.
Geralene Sylvia (Canard) Leach

Geralene Sylvia (Canard) Leach, 77, of The Plains, VA, passed away on September 9, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Known to most as Gerri, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was born on December 28, 1943 to the late Horace(Sr) and Cora Canard. After marrying and graduating from Marshall High School, she went on to be an employee of the Federal Government for several years. After the birth of her second child, she retired to become a full time Homemaker. Gerri enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also fond of her pets, tending to flower beds, and local day trips. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Leach Sr; four children, David (II), Randall, Darryl, and Dana Leach; two grandchildren, Amanda and Taylor Leach, and one great grandson, Trenton Padgett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Horace (Bud) Canard Jr, Dorothy (Canard) Williams, Betty (Canard) Walters, and William (Billy) Canard. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20 from 6pm-8pm at Royston Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 1pm. Interment will follow at the Marshall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton, VA,and/or The Plains Volunteer Fire and Rescue.  Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall,VA

