Geraldine H. Banks, 82, of Fauquier, VA transitioned on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rock Hall Baptist Church, 242 Graves Mill Road, Madison, VA 22727 with a visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
Email signups
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.