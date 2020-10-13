Geraldine E. Sarur

Geraldine Elizabeth Sarur, 69 of Laurel, MD peacefully passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 3, 1951 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late James Arthur Rowe and Myrtle Minor Rowe.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Angel and Cleon Gant, Laurel, MD and Robin Rowe Allen and Kelvin Allen, Fredericksburg, VA; one sister, Thelma Rowe; one brother, James Frankie Rowe; her grandchildren, Jonathan Allen Rowe, Aleka Allen, Jabon Allen, Sadiyah Miller and Mayanna Hamilton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
