Gerald S “Barney” Barnholt, 72, of Warrenton died on January 24, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital.
He was born on August 27, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to the late William Stephen and Reta Rhodes Barnholt. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gallagher Barnholt and son, Kevin Thomas Barnholt; his sisters, Patricia Ann Madaris and Anita Leyh; sister-in-law, Barbara Loefler; brother-in-law’s Jack Gallagher and Mike Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeremy and Donal Gillespie and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Butler.
Barney, as he was known to many, was a volunteer fireman in the 1960's and 1970's in Takoma Park, Maryland. He was a salesman at heart and owned two businesses. Barney finished out his career as Head of Receiving for a major retail business. He was an avid nature enthusiast and loved spending time swimming at the beach and fishing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, Virginia.
