, 82, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA.
Born in Scott County, VA on August 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Andrew and Lola Jennings Lane.
As a young man he left from Scott County to work in Haymarket, VA as well as Warrenton, VA in construction.
In addition to his parents, brothers, Paul Eugene Lane, Andy Lane, Ervine D. Lane also preceded him in death.
Gerald is survived by his brother, James Claude (Clara) Lane Knoxville, TN; sister, Wilma (Tommy) Taylor Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
Gerald’s wishes were to be cremated with no formal services.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
